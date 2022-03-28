Azerbaijan, Philippines mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a post on Twitter to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Philippines, News.Az reports.

“March 27 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Philippines. We send our best wishes to the Government & People of the Republic of the Philippines on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of cooperation between the two countries,” the post reads.

News.Az