Azerbaijan pins high hopes for export mission's visit to Germany in 2019

The close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany is observed through the organization of economically significant events and trade fairs supported by both countries, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Tobias Baumann told Trend.

He stressed that AHK Azerbaijan is the official representative of Messe München (one of the world`s leading organizers of trade fairs) in Azerbaijan and Georgia.



"We provide the companies from both countries with the technical support and facilitate their participation in the trade fairs in Munich as exhibitors and/or visitors," Baumann said.



He went on to say that every year in October-November the chamber organizes a traditional German-Azerbaijani Business Forum.



"This is a unique business platform, bringing together companies from Germany and Azerbaijan to present new projects and to define opportunities for further cooperation and partnership," he pointed out.



Baumann reminded that in November Azerbaijan organized an export mission to Berlin with representatives of 28 companies, involved in food, textile and furniture industries.



He pointed out that in 2019 export missions to Germany as well as delegation trips of German companies to Azerbaijan are planned.



"On February 5-8, 2019, the trade fair “Intec and Z” - will take place in Leipzig, Germany. On this occasion, the AHK Azerbaijan organizes a business delegation trip to the “Intec and Z” trade fair on February 4-7, 2019 for high-level representatives of Azerbaijani organizations and enterprises operating in machine and tool manufacturing and mechanical engineering," he said.



Baumann noted that all these steps are implemented or are planned to be implemented in order to strengthen the relationship between Azerbaijani and German businesses and to further stimulate trade between the two countries.

In January-October 2018, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $1.21 billion, of which $678.9 million accounted for exports from Azerbaijan.

