Azerbaijan plans several major projects in alternative energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are plans to implement a number of projects totaling $2.3 billion in alternative energy, the Azerbaijani government told Trend.

Investors will be attracted for this purpose, the government noted. However, it is still unknown what proportion of financing is planned to be covered by the investors.

The projects include a plant for production of biofuels (pellet fuels) in the Sabirabad district, construction of wind power plants in the Pirallahi district, an agro-energy residential complex in the Samukh district and others.

Construction of two wind power farms worth $800 million and $408.9 million in the Pirallahi district, as well as a wind power farm worth $377.7 million in the Khizi district are the biggest projects planned for implementation.

"Wind power farms will play an important role in providing electricity and creating new jobs," the government said. "At the same time, the implementation of projects will contribute to development of local infrastructure, and this will increase the socio-economic well-being of the Pirallahi district."

News.Az

News.Az