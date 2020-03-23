Yandex metrika counter

  • Society
Azerbaijan plans to acquire additional coronavirus tests

Azerbaijan plans to acquire additional coronavirus tests, said the country’s deputy health minister Viktor Gasimov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the briefing on coronavirus.

Gasimov pointed out that there are sufficient coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan.

“Coronavirus tests were delivered to Azerbaijan from Turkey and through the World Health Organization. We prefer to conduct analysis with a more accurate method of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),” he said.

