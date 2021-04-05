Azerbaijan plans to build 10 new reservoirs

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are plans to build 10 new reservoirs in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company.

“Some time ago, while investigating this issue, I ordered to prepare and submit proposals on the establishment of new small reservoirs. Such suggestions have been submitted. In principle, I have approved them and there are plans to build 10 new reservoirs. You should look at these issues again and analyze them. Because the construction of each reservoir requires major funds. After that, canals should be built and other measures should be taken. All these funds are provided by the state. However, we need to see how investments in this area are consistent with results. What results do we and will we get in return for this investment? Because if it is not calculated correctly, our work will never be fruitful,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that the development of this area is another manifestation of the state's attention to the private sector.

“The state bears all the costs so that farmers and peasants get better crops, create better conditions for themselves and raise their living standards. Given that farmers in the agricultural sector are exempt from all taxes except for the land tax, the development of this sector primarily serves to improve people's living conditions. This is already regarded in Azerbaijan as some kind of a social sphere. But if we take developed countries, we can see that this is not the case – every liter of water is calculated, meters are installed everywhere, accounting is done correctly and results of the investment are calculated from the beginning. We should have the same practices,” he added.

News.Az