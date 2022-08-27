Azerbaijan plans to build 150 more houses in liberated Aghali village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of 200 houses has been completed, and another 150 are planned to be built in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, Vahid Hajiyev, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan, said at an international conference in Shusha city, News.Az reports.

He noted that it is planned to construct two- and three-storey buildings and a hotel in the village of Aghali.

“During the reconstruction and restoration of Zangilan, the UN sustainable development goals are taken into account,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az