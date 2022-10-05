Azerbaijan plans to build Aghdam-Aghjabadi railway line

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to build a railway line from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to Aghjabadi and integrate it into the Horadiz-Aghband railway line in the future, Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum held in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

Isbatov noted that the technical and economic indicators of the liberated Azerbaijani territories were developed together with the relevant institutions.

