Azerbaijan plans to build several villages in liberated Zangilan and Gubadli

It is planned to build several villages in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan and Gubadli districts in 2023, Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of the working group on energy supply issues held in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that the priority tasks in these territories are the construction of social infrastructure, in particular.

"I am referring to the schools, hospital, and roads," said Hajiyev.

He stressed that the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway is complete by 38 percent, the Zangilan airport has been commissioned, and the construction of other highways continues.

The president’s special representative said that negotiations are underway on the construction of the substations with a capacity of 240 MW in Jabrayil.

"A number of other small hydroelectric power plants have been built and repaired," Hajiyev added.

News.Az