Azerbaijan plans to commission four more hydroelectric power stations in liberated Kalbajar - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy company plans to commission four hydroelectric power stations in the country’s liberated Kalbajar district this year.

The matter rests in "Zar" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 4.3 megawatts, "Nadirkhanli" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 8.8 megawatts, "Ashagi Veng" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 8.6 megawatts and "Yukhari Veng" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 22.5 megawatts, which are being built in the district, News.Az reports citing the company.

The company noted that the hydroelectric power station is being built as part of measures aimed at accelerating the transition to green energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saving natural gas and producing clean energy.

