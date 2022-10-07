Azerbaijan plans to commission Fuzuli Digital Station Management Center soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fuzuli Digital Station Management Center is planned to be commissioned within two months, Vagif Aydinoglu, spokesman for Azerishig OJSC, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The spokesman said the digital substation with a capacity of 2x2500 kilowatts is an innovative solution for monitoring, protection and control systems, which collects and processes all information about the state of the electrical network, and also organizes equipment control in a digital format.

“This project will make it possible to develop optical digital measuring transformers and digital equipment complexes of a new generation at substations,” he added.

News.Az