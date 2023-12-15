Azerbaijan plans to commission several more schools in liberated territories

Azerbaijan plans to commission several more schools in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Schools are planned to be commissioned in the liberated Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar districts in the next academic year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 16th Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which kicked off today, News.Az reports.

The minister stated that 550 students and 84 teachers work at Tartar district schools in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin city, Talish village, and Sugovushan settlement (a total of seven educational institutions).

News.Az