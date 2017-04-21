Azerbaijan plans to create 6 private, 6 public beaches in Baku - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has held meeting with representatives of relevant bodies about development of beach tourism, the Ministry told APA.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Justice, Health, and Emergency Situations, Baku City Executive Power, State Committees for Property Issues, Town Building and Architecture, Standardization, Metrology and Patent, Azersu, Azerenergy, Azeravtoyol OJSCs.



Minister Garayev spoke about the steps taken for development of tourism. According to him, Azerbaijan has potential for development of beach tourism as others.



The minister said that several beaches don’t meet the standards, provide low-level services, don’t obey security requirements. He noted importance of approval of relevant rules to take measures against such beaches.



Garayev also noted that relevant standard has been developed and submitted to the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent. Within the Action Plan, it is planned to create 6 private and 6 public beaches in Baku, 2 private and 2 public beaches in Khachmaz, 2 private and 1 public beaches in Lankaran, 1 private and 1 public beaches in Astara by the opening of the season.

News.Az



