Azerbaijan plans to demine over 40,000 hectares of territory in 2022

Azerbaijan is planning to clear more than 40,000 hectares of territory of mines this year, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

PM Asadov on Tuesday presented a report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021.

He emphasized the great importance of the agricultural potential of the liberated Azerbaijani territories in terms of boosting the country’s development.

The premier recalled that the President of Azerbaijan has instructed to carry out sowing work on about 100,000 hectares of the liberated territory.

According to the latest data from the Defense Ministry, to date, engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army have completely cleared more than 14,365 hectares of territory in the liberated areas, detected and neutralized 6,092 anti-personnel mines, 2,159 anti-tank mines, and 9231 unexploded ordnance of various types.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

News.Az