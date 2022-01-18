Azerbaijan aims to demine tens of thousands of hectares of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Clearing 40,000 hectares of the liberated Azerbaijani territories of mines and unexploded ordnance is scheduled in accordance with the action plan for 2022, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Samir Poladov told Trend.

According to him, the operational groups of the agency, emergency units of the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Service will be involved in these works.

Poladov stated that the liberated lands, where restoration and reconstruction work is underway and infrastructure projects are implemented, are being cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation with a total area of 20,165 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in 2021. Some 41,503 mines and unexploded ordnance have been found and neutralized there.

