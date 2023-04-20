Azerbaijan plans to establish regional tourism councils

+ ↺ − 16 px

Regional tourism councils are planned to be established in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev said on Thursday.

He was speaking at an event themed "Tourism Business: Current Situation and Prospects" in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to Naghiyev, work is also underway to set up regional tourism departments.

"In order to improve accounting in the tourism industry, a tourism register will be launched in the coming days," he added.

In 2022, Azerbaijan received more than 1.6 million foreign tourists.

News.Az