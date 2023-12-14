Azerbaijan plans to establish tourism and recreation zones in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to create five tourism and recreation zones in Kalbajar - Vang, Istisu, Zulfugarli, Sultan-Heydar and Damirchidam, said head of the regional tourism management sector of the Cultural Heritage and Regional Tourism Department of the State Tourism Agency Elgun Javadov.

He made the remarks at a scientific-practical conference on "Restoration and development of tourism in territories liberated from occupation" in Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

According to him, tourist and recreation zones will be also established in Khojavend (Hadrut, Aghbulag, Tugh and Boyuk Taghlar), Zangilan (Garagoz), and Gubadli (Gubadli).

