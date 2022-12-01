Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan plans to increase annual value of non-oil exports to $5B by 2025

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan plans to increase annual value of non-oil exports to $5B by 2025

Azerbaijan plans to increase the annual value of non-oil exports by $5 billion by 2025, Yusif Abdullayev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 18th annual meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (INSME) on the topic “Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Abdullayev noted that AZPROMO continues to present local non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand abroad.

“The main objectives of the national export strategy are to create a new export promotion culture and to export local products to a wider geography. We also intend to support export financing instruments,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      