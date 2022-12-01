Azerbaijan plans to increase annual value of non-oil exports to $5B by 2025

Azerbaijan plans to increase the annual value of non-oil exports by $5 billion by 2025, Yusif Abdullayev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 18th annual meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (INSME) on the topic “Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Abdullayev noted that AZPROMO continues to present local non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand abroad.

“The main objectives of the national export strategy are to create a new export promotion culture and to export local products to a wider geography. We also intend to support export financing instruments,” he added.

