Azerbaijan plans to increase share of renewable energy sources in total production capacity by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

The share of renewable energy sources (RES) in the total production capacity in Azerbaijan is planned to be increased from 17 to 24 percent in 2025 and to 30 percent in 2030, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He made the remarks at a conference entitled "Model of Azerbaijan's development: yesterday, today and tomorrow" in Baku.

The minister noted that in order to achieve the increase, it’s envisaged to commission 1,500 megawatts of capacities in the field of alternative energy sources, and plants with a capacity of 470 megawatts are already being operated within the framework of pilot projects.

News.Az