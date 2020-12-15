Azerbaijan plans to initially vaccinate 10 percent of population

+ ↺ − 16 px

Initially, it is planned to vaccinate 10 percent of Azerbaijan's population amid the anti-coronavirus vaccination procedure, said Chairman of the Board of Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli.

Bayramli made the remarks Tuesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The TABIB chairman noted that more people will be vaccinated in subsequent stages.

"The more people are vaccinated, the stronger the mass immunity will be,” Bayramli added.

News.Az