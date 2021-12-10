+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to invest $250 million in industrial zones, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh.

According to Nuriyev, currently Azerbaijan has five industrial zones.

"The main goal of industrial zones is to ensure sustainable development of the non-oil sector, create and expand new production areas in Azerbaijan using innovative technologies, as well as expand the export map of these products. Currently, 55 economic entities are registered as residents in industrial zones. A total of $3.7 billion has been invested in industrial zones, and in the future it is planned to invest half a billion manats, or $250 million, and create 1,500 new jobs," he added.

News.Az