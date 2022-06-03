Azerbaijan plans to open DOST Center’s branch in Shusha by year-end

Azerbaijan plans to open DOST Center’s branch in Shusha by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) is planning to open its branch in the country’s Shusha city by the end of 2022, the agency chairman Farid Mammadov told journalists on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Mammadov said that the regional DOST Center will be commissioned in Barda by the year-end as well.

The chairman noted that DOST Center № 5 is expected to be opened in Baku in the coming months.

To date, the Agency has rendered services to more than 900,000 citizens, Mammadov added.

News.Az