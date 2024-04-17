Azerbaijan plans to open its diplomatic office in Lisbon soon

Azerbaijan plans to open the diplomatic office of its embassy in Lisbon soon.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Holy See and Portugal Ilgar Mukhtarov during the ceremony of presenting his credentials to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, News.Az reports.

The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Portugal.

Marcela Rebelo de Souza asked to convey his greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, noting that he would be glad to meet with the Azerbaijani leader soon.

The credentials ceremony took place at the historic Belém Palace (an ancient royal palace built in the 16th century and serving as the official residence of the President of Portugal).

News.Az