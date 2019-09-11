Azerbaijan plans to open logistics center in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations for opening a logistics center of Azerbaijan near Yekaterinburg in Russia are currently underway, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev told reporters, Trend reports.

The center is being created for storing fruits and vegetables produced in Azerbaijan.

"A business forum will be held on September 12, during which a corresponding memorandum will be signed between the Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan and the relevant organizations of Sverdlovsk Region," Mustafayev said.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijan exported 555,000 tons of fruits and vegetables to Russia last year.

"This year, it is planned to double the export volumes, and the creation of a logistics center contributes to this goal," Mustafayev said.

News.Az

