Azerbaijan plans to open trading house in Japan

Azerbaijan’s Trading House is planned to be established in Japan, said Japanese Ambassador to Baku Junichi Wada.

Wada made the remarks at a meeting with the the Azerbaijani economy minister's adviser Emil Majidov and the head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in trade, transport, logistics and other areas.

Majidov informed about the great potential of the two countries for expanding cooperation in these areas.

"Active work is underway in Azerbaijan to develop the non-oil sector, create a stable business environment, additional opportunities are created to attract investments in the non-oil sector, including through the creation of the Alat free economic zone," he said.

Abdullayev spoke about the work carried out by the fund to support exports, about the measures taken to promote the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand.

At the meeting, Wada spoke about the directions of development of economic partnership between Japan and Azerbaijan.

