Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan plans to rebuild ‘Imarat’ stadium in liberated Aghdam

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan plans to rebuild ‘Imarat’ stadium in liberated Aghdam

It is planned to rebuild the Imarat stadium in the liberated Aghdam city, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the Azerbaijani president in the liberated territories within the Karabakh economic zone, said in an interview with the “Khalq Qazeti” newspaper, News.Az reports.

Huseynov noted that the new stadium will not be located on the territory of the Panahali Khan palace complex, but in another place of the city.

He added that design work is currently underway.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      