Azerbaijan plans to rebuild ‘Imarat’ stadium in liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to rebuild the Imarat stadium in the liberated Aghdam city, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the Azerbaijani president in the liberated territories within the Karabakh economic zone, said in an interview with the “Khalq Qazeti” newspaper, News.Az reports.

Huseynov noted that the new stadium will not be located on the territory of the Panahali Khan palace complex, but in another place of the city.

He added that design work is currently underway.

News.Az