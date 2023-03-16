Azerbaijan plans to relocate 35,000 families to its liberated territories by 2026

Azerbaijan plans to relocate 35,000 families to its liberated territories by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to relocate 35,000 families to its liberated Karabakh region by 2026, the country’s deputy foreign minister said during strategic consultations on Azerbaijan-UN cooperation in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

“Currently, the 'Great Return' program is a priority for Azerbaijan, we already have a work plan, and we hope that by 2026 all tasks will be completed,” Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan and the UN want to jointly achieve the development of the region, and the parties are bound by strong cooperation, the priority area of which is the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also mentioned the role of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, chaired by Azerbaijan since 2019, and the country's successful initiatives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az