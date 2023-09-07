Azerbaijan plans to relocate 500 families to liberated Kalbajar by May of next year

A total of 500 families are planned to be relocated in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district by May of 2024, said Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district Masim Mammadov at the meeting of the Working Group on Urban Development Issues of the Coordination Headquarters in Kalbajar, News.Az report.s

He noted that the construction work for the relocation of those families will be carried by public legal entity "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in Eastern Zangezur Economic District".

