Azerbaijan plans to relocate 727 more residents to Aghali village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is planning to relocate another 727 residents to Aghali village of the country’s liberated Zangilan in the near future, the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs told News.Az.

Surveys are being conducted among the natives of Aghali village of Zangilan district in order to determine their socio-economic, demographic situation, current income level, employment and needs.

The respondents are citizens aged from 16 to 63.

The surveys, interviews and focus group meetings organized by the State Committee, together with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, are held in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and the districts of Absheron and Beylagan, where the natives of the Aghali village live.

The village of Aghali was built based on the "smart village" concept. Modern urban planning standards have been applied in Aghali village. Factors such as smart street lighting, construction of hot and cold-resistant environmental housing, waste management, installation of solar panels are part of this concept.

News.Az