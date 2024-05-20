Azerbaijan plans to relocate over 3,000 residents to liberated Jabrayil in initial phase

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 3,193 residents will be relocated to the liberated villages of Boyuk Marjanli, Karkhulu, Sarijali and Mashanli in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district during the initial phase of resettlement.

Detailing the plans for Boyuk Marjanli village, Ilhamiya Rzayeva, the head of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said that 149 private houses will be built initially to accommodate 542 people, News.Az reports.The comprehensive plan for the village includes the construction of 1,074 individual and multi-storey residential houses, which will house a total of 6,230 people by 2040.145 houses for 691 residents will be built in in Karkhulu village in the initial phase. By 2040, the village is expected to have 940 individual and multi-storey houses, providing homes for 4,428 residents.The construction of 242 houses, accommodating 1,016 residents, will be carried out in Sarijally village. The long-term plan aims to resettle 4,740 individuals in the village by 2040.Some 944 residents will be relocated to Mashanli village in the initial phase, with the total number expected to reach 2,360 by 2040.

News.Az