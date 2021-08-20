Azerbaijan plans to reopen schools from mid-September
Schools in Azerbaijan are planned to be reopened from September 15, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday.
Movsumov noted that the resumption of classes is planned on the basis of the current epidemiological situation.