Azerbaijan plans to reopen schools from mid-September

Schools in Azerbaijan are planned to be reopened from September 15, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday.

Movsumov noted that the resumption of classes is planned on the basis of the current epidemiological situation.

