Azerbaijan plans to transport 10.2 bcm of natural gas to Türkiye by year-end

It is planned to transport 10.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Türkiye by the end of this year, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 3rd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and the first International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" held today in Nakhchivan, News.Az reports.

According to him, 7.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been already transported from Azerbaijan to Türkiye since the beginning of this year.

“4.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas transported to Türkiye was exported through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline. Up to 24 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been exported with TANAP so far,” Minister Shahbazov added.

