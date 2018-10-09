Azerbaijan playing leading role in restoring, expanding Silk Road - speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is playing a leading role in restoring and expanding the historic Silk Road, Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov said, the Azerbaijani parliament said in a message Oct. 9, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remarks in Antalya at the meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of South Korea Moon Hee-sang.

Asadov expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea and noted that the activities of joint commissions between Azerbaijan and South Korea, the organization of joint business forums create great opportunities for expanding cooperation.

Asadov noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway commissioned last year and the International North-South Transport Corridor have great prospects, adding that Azerbaijani and South Korean companies are implementing joint projects, Azerbaijan is open for foreign investments, and favorable conditions for this have been created in the country.

Issues of mutual interest regarding the development of Azerbaijan-South Korea relations, as well as the political situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was held as part of the third session of chairmen of the Eurasian countries’ parliaments.

