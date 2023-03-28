Azerbaijan plays a decisive role as a reliable partner in Europe's energy supply - Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

In October of last year, a series of meetings between the ministers of foreign affairs and energy, especially the important meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the opening ceremony of the IGB interconnector (Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector), gave a strong boost to Greece-Azerbaijani bilateral relations, said Christos Capodistrias, Ambassador of Greece during his speech at the event held in Baku on the occasion of the National Day of Greece, News.az reports.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan is rightfully recognized by the European Union as a strategic partner in the energy sector: "The precious natural gas resources of the generous Caspian Sea, located a few meters from where we stand, ensure and further enhance Azerbaijan's decisive role as a reliable energy partner in Europe and beyond through the Southern Gas Corridor.

Besides being an important partner in this project, Greece is proud to share its beneficial advantages with neighboring countries.

In this context, I would like to express my gratitude to the Public Gas Corporation of Greece for its significant support of our strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, as well as for sending a strong message."

