Azerbaijan plays a significant role in Europe’s energy security - Polish PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Polish Prime Minister, Ms Beata Szydło in Warsaw on June 28.

Beata Szydło underlined the importance of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Poland in terms of expanding bilateral relations, underscoring the significance of Azerbaijani-Poland business forum in deepening the economic cooperation.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Poland mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the prime minister said that the cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing.

Beata Szydło said that Poland highly appreciates the role of Azerbaijan in the region, and her country supports and will continue to support our country's efforts to expand relations with the European Union. The Polish prime minister said that the documents signed within the framework of the visit create a powerful legal basis for further expansion of the cooperation.

Expressing Poland’s interest in increasing the volume of mutual trade between the two countries, the prime minister said that her country supports and highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s efforts aimed at diversifying the economy. “Polish companies are also ready to be actively involved in this regard”, she added.

The prime minister underlined the importance of further intensifying the work of the intergovernmental commission in the development of the ties. Beata Szydło said that Azerbaijan, playing a big role in the region, also occupies an important place in the Eastern policy of Poland. The prime minister said that Azerbaijan pursues a balanced policy, stressing that the country and the Southern Gas Corridor project play a significant role in Europe’s energy security.

