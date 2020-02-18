Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan pledges another half a million euros to quake-hit Albania

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan pledges another half a million euros to quake-hit Albania

Azerbaijan will provide additional humanitarian assistance in the amount of half a million euros to help Albania recover from last year’s powerful earthquake, t

In December 2019, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev ordered the provision of humanitarian assistance to the quake-hit Albania in the amount of half a million euros. 

International donors on Monday pledged 1.15 billion euros to Albania following the devastating earthquake that hit the country on 26 November last year, killing 51 people and leaving 17,000 homeless.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      