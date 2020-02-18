Azerbaijan pledges another half a million euros to quake-hit Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will provide additional humanitarian assistance in the amount of half a million euros to help Albania recover from last year’s powerful earthquake, t

In December 2019, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev ordered the provision of humanitarian assistance to the quake-hit Albania in the amount of half a million euros.

International donors on Monday pledged 1.15 billion euros to Albania following the devastating earthquake that hit the country on 26 November last year, killing 51 people and leaving 17,000 homeless.

News.Az

News.Az