Azerbaijan pledges to strengthen cooperation within OTS

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Bayramov made the remarks during a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Gabala, Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The minister emphasized the importance of solidarity and partnership within OTS, an organization built on shared language, history, and culture. He reiterated Azerbaijan’s dedication to enhancing cooperation under the OTS framework and elevating the organization’s global standing.

The meeting highlighted recent developments in regional peace and security, including Azerbaijan’s steps toward normalization with Armenia and the significance of the recent Washington Summit.

Key strategic projects, such as the Middle Corridor, Zangezur Corridor, Digital Silk Road, and Green Energy Corridor, were underscored as vital initiatives to boost regional connectivity and energy security within the OTS framework.

Participants also praised the active role of OTS member states in the reconstruction and rebuilding efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The meeting concluded with the approval and signing of several agreed-upon documents, paving the way for stronger Turkic unity and a stable, prosperous future for the region.

News.Az