Azerbaijan poised to lead Central Asia's climate change initiatives at COP29 - La Gazette du Caucase

Azerbaijan is set to play a crucial role at COP29 as a key platform for Central Asia to address climate change challenges, reports the French online outlet La Gazette du Caucase.

In their recent article, the authors highlight that the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, represents a crucial opportunity for Central Asian nations, News.Az reports."Central Asia is particularly impacted by climate change, facing challenges such as water scarcity, extreme weather conditions, and fluctuating agricultural yields. COP29 will provide a platform for collaboration among these nations to develop strategies that strengthen their resilience. Through knowledge sharing and partnership discussions, Central Asian countries can adopt best practices for climate adaptation and mitigation, thus improving their climate policies and commitments," the article reads.The authors noted that multilateral development banks (MDBs) are expected to play a pivotal role at COP29. "Their involvement will facilitate increased access to international climate financing, enabling Central Asian countries to fund renewable energy projects, improve energy efficiency, and enhance climate resilience. MDBs can provide essential resources and technical assistance to support the region's transition to sustainable energy sources".A highlight of COP29 will be discussions around the transit of green energy from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan, the authors noted. "This initiative stems from a memorandum of cooperation signed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, aiming to create a joint green energy and communication corridor. With the feasibility study already approved and the Italian company CESI selected to lead the project, the establishment of a joint venture based in Baku marks a significant advancement"."With the support of multilateral development banks and international organizations, COP29 presents a catalyst for significant changes in Central Asia. The focus on green energy corridors, climate resilience, and regional cooperation will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the economic stability and growth of Central Asian nations. The discussions and initiatives launched at COP29 will pave the way for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future in the region," the article concludes.

