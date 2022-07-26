Azerbaijan, Poland mull prospects for cooperation in transport sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov has met with a visiting delegation led by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Marek Gróbarczyk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of transport, railway and sea transport, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told News.Az.

They also exchanged views on the second upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijan-Poland Working Group on transport and logistics to be held in Baku, in September, this year.

Moreover, a letter of intent on cooperation has been signed between the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and the Port of Gdańsk.

News.Az