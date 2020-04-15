Azerbaijan: Positive statistics recorded regarding coronavirus pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time, positive statistics have been recorded in relation to the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers said during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters on Wednesday.

He noted that the number of recovered patients has exceeded the number of infected since April 12.

“This is an extremely positive trend. For the first time, positive statistics were achieved on April 12. Although the situation was not so positive on April 13, the difference between the numbers of infected and cured was small. The number of patients ranged from 822-844 people, which shows the stability of the situation. However, we cannot say that this trend will continue. Over the past days there has been a positive trend. This means that the quarantine mode is already yielding results. We call on citizens to comply with the rules of the special quarantine regime,” Mammadov added.

