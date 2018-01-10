Azerbaijan posts growth in cotton production

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of January 9, 207,160 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2017, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Jan. 10.

For comparison: 88,600 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan as of Jan. 9, 2017, Trend reports,

During the reporting period, the biggest volume of cotton was harvested in Azerbaijan’s Saatli district. Thus, 25,750 tons of cotton were harvested from a 17,220-hectare-area.

In total, cotton has been sown on an area of 136,410 hectares this year, which is 2.7 times more than in 2016.

News.Az

News.Az