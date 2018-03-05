Azerbaijan posts increase in demand for dollar - OFFICIAL

The State Oil Fund sold $364.1mln in February 2018.

According to the Fund, this figure amounted to $299.1mln.

In January 2017, the Oil Fund sold $285mln in foreign exchange auctions. In February, this figure amounted to 258.4 million dollars.

It should be noted that last year the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) held a total of 99 currency auctions and sold $3597.8mln. This is 26.3% less than in the previous year.

