Azerbaijan posts twofold increase in individual bank deposits in manat

The bank deposits of individuals in Azerbaijan grew to AZN 7,750,300,000 in January-February 2018.

Sources in the Central Bank told APA that the bank deposits of the population in foreign currency dropped by 14.6% in January-February of this year as compared to the same period of the last year to AZN 4,815,100,000 or 62.13% of all individual deposits. The individual deposits in national currency in January-February 2018 grew  twofold over the same period of the last year up to AZN 2,935,200,000 or 37.87% of all deposits.

