Azerbaijan, PowerChina discuss renewable energy projects

The meeting saw discussions on the ongoing cooperation with the company, prospects for attracting potential investments to the energy sector, and the implementation of joint projects in the field of renewable energy, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a meeting on Monday with Wang Bin, President of the PowerChina Group.