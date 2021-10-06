Azerbaijan praises EU’s role in implementation of Southern Gas Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

A declaration on energy cooperation and energy security signed between the EU and Azerbaijan ten years ago was a very important step towards the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received credentials of newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to the country Peter Michalko on Wednesday.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijani gas is already on the European market.

“We are planning jointly working with the EU to expand the geography of our supplies, especially now, in this winter everybody sees that alternative source from alternative route is exactly energy security,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az