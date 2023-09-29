Azerbaijan: Preparations launched for return of former IDPs to Khojaly

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev held a meeting with a group of former IDPs from Khojaly.

The meeting participants discussed the implementation of the First State Program of the Great Return to the liberated territories, and the prospects for the return of internally displaced persons to their homes, the State Committee’s press service told News.Az.

It was noted that as a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out on September 19-20 in the Garabagh region, the illegal separatist regime completely collapsed, and the necessary conditions for peace and prosperity were created in the region.

The meeting participants honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the defense of their country and the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The committee chairman informed citizens about preparations for the return of internally displaced persons to Khojaly and other areas liberated from occupation.

