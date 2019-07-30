Azerbaijan prepares for production of new model of Peugeot cars

Azerbaijan’s Neftchala Industrial District is preparing for the production of a new Peugeot 207 car model, Azermash told Trend.

According to the source, the production of the new model is expected in the coming months.

"The cost of Peugeot 207 cars equipped with an automatic transmission will be 17,500 manats. At the same time, preparations are being made for export deliveries of Khazar SD model cars produced in the Neftchala Industrial District," the company said.

"The export is planned to the Russian market, in connection with which a corresponding package of documents is being currently collected and processed. So far, the parties are negotiating the details of export," the company added.

They also noted that Peugeot-407 cars, assembled in the Neftchala Industrial District in the first days of this year, went on sale in the domestic market.

The official opening of the Azermash plant was held on March 29, 2018. The plant was founded by Iran’s Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar companies.

The plant is located in the Neftchala Industrial District in southeastern Azerbaijan. All cars produced at the plant comply with Euro-5 standards.

In 2018, over 1,000 Khazar cars were produced at the Azermash plant, 95 percent of which were sold. The cost of the Khazar LD car is 18,000 manats ($10,600), and the price of Khazar SD is 16,000 manat ($9,400).

The Azermash plant plans to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.

