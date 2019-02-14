Azerbaijan prepares new state program on food safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

A state program on food safety for 2019-2025 has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at public discussions on the draft law on food safety, Trend reports.

The document has been submitted to the government for consideration, according to Tahmazli.

"Various institutions took part in the preparation of the state program, including public organizations," he said.

Tahmazli also spoke about the upcoming long-term goals.

“The primary goal is to form a food safety system taking into account international practice, which will simplify the export of products, manufactured in Azerbaijan, to the developed markets,” he said.

"For this purpose, international cooperation is planned to be expanded and a system of control over the food chain is planned to be created,” Tahmazli said. “Legal regulation is also important as there is a need for more perfect legislation. The bill takes into account all the details related to this industry. The new law will play a very important role in the export of Azerbaijani products by ensuring their status as one of the safest products."

"Presently, food safety certificates are issued for imported products,” Tahmazli said. “In the new law, this process will be greatly simplified, namely, only exported products will be certified."

News.Az

