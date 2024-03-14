Azerbaijan Presdent: Act of vandalism against Natavan`s monument in France is an illustration of double standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It took us again several months to be able to evacuate it (the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Natavan – ed.) from Evian and bring it to the garden of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris, where Natavan is now staying,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“This is just an illustration of what we're facing. After we restored our sovereignty, and this is an illustration of double standards, France, which declared that they will send troops to Ukraine to help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity, tries to punish Azerbaijan for restoration of our territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

News.Az