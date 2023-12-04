Azerbaijan presents green energy potential of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur at COP28 in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 3, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held an event on the topic “SOCAR Decarbonization Strategy and Future Prospects” as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), organized in Dubai, Trend reports citing SOCAR, News.Az reports.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the event as an honorary guest and spoke in detail about the work and ongoing programs in the direction of environmental protection and restoration of the ecological balance in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, welcoming the event participants, spoke about SOCAR’s environmental activities and goals related to reducing emissions in the medium and long term. The President of SOCAR said that the company's main goals are to reduce flaring in the production process to zero, reduce emissions intensity and achieve the goals of "Zero Methane" and "Net Zero" by 2050. Rovshan Najaf emphasized that these steps have been taken towards transforming SOCAR into an exemplary energy company in terms of environmental protection, as well as corporate social responsibility.

A detailed presentation was made of SOCAR's work on environmental protection, implemented projects, planned goals and future steps to achieve them, the use of green energy in oil and gas operations, strategic goals in the field of decarbonization and energy transition during the event.

On the same day, an event was held to implement the concept of “Carbon Neutrality” in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

Mukhtar Babayev and Rovshan Najaf made opening speeches at the event.

The speeches provided information on large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects being implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions. It was noted that the main goals are to achieve carbon neutrality through the use of green energy, green agriculture and environmentally friendly technologies in these areas.

Then, a presentation was made on the potential of "green energy" of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, projects being implemented in this direction and future goals.

News.Az