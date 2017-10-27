Azerbaijan presents its wines for participation in Saperavi World Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Şərq Ulduzu wine company is representing Azerbaijan at the Saperavi World Prize first international contest for winemakers, held in Tbilisi this year.

Saperavi World Prize is a new international competition for winemakers from around the world who produce wines from the Saperavi variety.

The competition is hosted by the leading portal of business news in the sphere of Georgian winemaking Hvino News with the support of the Georgian National Agency for Winemaking. The information about the competition is available on the official website at http://sapprize.hvino.com.

Among the contest participants are wineries from Australia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Russia, USA, Ukraine. Organizers invite foreign companies producing Saperavi variety wines to take part in this competition. Participants are only required to provide samples. Participation in the contest is free for winemakers thanks to sponsors - companies interested in increasing the visibility of their brands at the world level.

The prizes of the contest, the results of which will be known in autumn, will be the miniature copies of the ancient Georgian wide vessel Azarpechi made of gold and silver.

